LA Times Today: Supreme Court says Arizona can require proof of citizenship to register new voters

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Protecting the freedom to vote has been a recurring theme during the Democratic National Convention.



But, in Arizona a critical battleground state, the Republican National Committee is trying to block 40,000 Arizonans from voting. And this week they asked the Supreme Court to help them do so.



David Savage joined Lisa McRee from Washington, D.C. to talk about it.