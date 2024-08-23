LA Times Today: What’s next for the Harris-Walz campaign?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last night, Kamala Harris formally accepted the nomination of her party as president of the United States. It was a week that highlighted Democratic stars, past, present, and future – from Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack and Michelle Obama to governors Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer, as well as icons of entertainment like Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Keenan Thompson and Mindy Kaling. But now that the convention has ended, what is next for the campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?



Noah Bierman has been in Chicago all week and joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.