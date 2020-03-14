Essential California: Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for cancellation of all events with more than 250 people California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for the cancellation of all events with more than 250 people to try to slow the fast-moving spread of the coronavirus. The new policy from the public health department will be in effect at least through March. It’s the first time the state has called on all California residents to adopt “social distancing” measures and shows the urgency of the state’s approach to fighting the virus.