What you should know about Kamala Harris’ immigration role

L.A. Times reporter Noah Bierman explains Vice President Kamala Harris’ role and the diplomatic pitfalls she faces in tackling migration from Central America.

On March 24, President Biden tapped Harris to lead diplomatic efforts to stem the growing influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, handing her one of the administration’s thorniest problems. Republicans have been pounding Harris for weeks, asking when she’ll travel to Central America and Mexico to begin face-to-face talks about curbing the flow of migrants seeking to enter the United States.