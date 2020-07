Tech CEOs testify in House Judiciary Committee hearing on antitrust law

Tech CEOs Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple testify during a July 29 hearing on antitrust law before the House Judiciary Committee.

