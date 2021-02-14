Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial The Senate voted Saturday to acquit former President Trump of inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month, marking the end of his second impeachment trial. Seven Republican senators broke ranks to support conviction. The 57-43 vote fell far short of the 67 votes needed for conviction, but it was the most bipartisan guilty vote in a presidential impeachment trial and exposed the fractures in a Republican Party divided over its future. The Republicans who voted for conviction were Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and his trial was the first in American history of a former president.