Sen. Richard Burr steps down from Intelligence Committee after FBI serves warrant

Sen. Richard M. Burr of North Carolina has stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Times reported Wednesday that Burr turned his phone over to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area. The warrant was part of a Justice Department investigation into potentially millions of dollars’ worth of stock trades Burr made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S.