LA Times Today: Author Chris Whipple’s newest book examines President Biden’s ‘Fight for His Life’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the documentary series “The Spymasters: CIA in the Crosshairs” and the book it was based upon, documentarian and author Chris Whipple revealed the inner workings of the nation’s intelligence agency.



Before that, he was examining how the White House chiefs of staff can define a presidency with the book and streaming series “The Gatekeepers.”



Now, Chris Whipple has used his extraordinary access in Washington to write his latest book, “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.”