Politics

Newsom announces five more counties will be allowed into second tier of reopening plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced improved COVID-19 conditions across California, though he still cautions people to remain vigilant in wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing.

Sep. 8, 2020
3:45 PM
