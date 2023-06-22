LA Times Today: How California, land of Nixon and Reagan, turned blue and changed American politics
Not long ago, California was considered the land of Nixon and Reagan. President Reagan often quipped that Orange County was the place “all the good Republicans go to die.” Today, the Golden State is a Democratic stronghold.
In the latest installment of his series “The New West,” L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak explores the reasons behind California’s political shift from red to blue. He spoke with Lisa McRee.
