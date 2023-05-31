LA Times Today: What to know about the debt ceiling negotiations
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a deal over the weekend to increase the debt ceiling over the next two years.
L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus joined Lisa McRee from Washington, D.C. to explain what’s in the deal and the chances of it making it through Congress.
L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus joined Lisa McRee from Washington, D.C. to explain what’s in the deal and the chances of it making it through Congress.