LA Times Today: What to know about DeSantis’ culture wars
South Carolina senator Tim Scott has entered the 2024 Republican presidential race, making the announcement from his hometown of North Charleston.
And Florida governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to announce his bid for the Republican nomination this week.
While Senator Scott defines himself as a Christian with conservative values, in recent months, governor DeSantis seems to have taken his position a step further to the right — hoping to become the standard bearer in the culture wars.
L.A. Times reporter Noah Bierman joins us from Washington, D.C. with more on DeSantis’ record.
