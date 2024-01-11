LA Times Today: Inside Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s L.A.
We’re less than one year out from the presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris is on a mission to energize the voters that Democrats need to win. As the first woman and person of color to be vice president, Harris faces mounting challenges in the campaign to re-elect President Joe Biden.
L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian recently sat down with Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for an inside look at their life in L.A.
