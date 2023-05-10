LA Times Today: How L.A.’s Doug Emhoff became the White House’s voice against antisemitism

Doug Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman in our nation’s history was prepared to support his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris as an emissary — crisscrossing the nation, highlighting White House initiatives.



But his focus has evolved, shifting to one that is local, global and personal. He spoke with Lisa McRee about his efforts lately and life in L.A.