LA Times Today: Election workers train for battle against conspiracy theories

Gone are the days when your average election worker’s greatest concern was running out of “I voted” stickers. Election Day will be the culmination of two years of work by elections officials throughout the country to restore faith in American democracy.



L.A. Times political reporter Arit John brought us the story of election workers and their battle against conspiracy theories and misinformation ahead of November’s vote.