Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Politics

Political mailers a continual staple of L.A. County elections

Former city Commissioner Aura Vasquez, a candidate for L.A. City Council, discusses the ever-present use of mailers in L.A.-area political campaigns.

March 3, 2020
9:27 AM
Share
Politics