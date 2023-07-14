LA Times Today: Feinstein is not going to quit the Senate. Ever. Just ask her biographer
From her unlikely election as a woman, to the San Francisco board of supervisors in 1969, to her decade as the city’s mayor, to her tenure beginning in 1992 as a United States senator, Dianne Feinstein was known to colleagues and constituents as dedicated and independent.
But now, after turning 90 and being sidelined in the last year by health problems, even allies are citing another trait — stubbornness — as calls for her resignation persist.
No one knows Feinstein like political writer and biographer Jerry Roberts, who literally wrote the book on the state’s longest serving senator.
