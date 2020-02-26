9 Images
Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, S.C.
Seven presidential contenders take part in the 10th Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night, four days before the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary.
Democratic presidential candidates onstage in Charleston, S.C. From left: Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren before the debate. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
Onstage in Charleston. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
The debate gets underway. (Jim Watson / AFP-Getty Images)
Joe Biden, left, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. (Jim Watson / AFP-Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
The debate stage. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
