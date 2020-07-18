Images from the life of civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, 1940 – 2020
Rep. John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who famously shed his blood at the foot of a Selma, Ala., bridge in the fight for Black voting rights and went on to become a 17-term Democratic member of Congress, died Friday.
With the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017. (Lawrence Jackson / Associated Press)
John Lewis, then chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, is beaten by an Alabama state trooper as the police break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala., with billy clubs and violence March 7, 1965. Lewis’ skull was fractured. (Associated Press)
Civil rights leaders including John Lewis, Mathew Ahmann, Martin Luther King Jr., Rabbi Joachim Prinz and Whitney Young hold hands as they lead a crowd of hundreds of thousands at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. (Arnie Sachs / Shutterstock)
Leading a 50th anniversary march in Selma, Ala., in 2015, President Obama holds hands with Rep. John Lewis and Amelia Boynton Robinson, who were both beaten on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
President Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. John Lewis during a 2011 ceremony in the East Room of the White House. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Obama greets Rep. John Lewis after speaking on civil rights at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, in 2014. Looking on are First Lady Michelle Obama and Mark Updegrove, the library’s executive director. (Ashley Landis / European Pressphoto Agency)
Rep. John Lewis sits next to Michelle Nunn, a moderate Democrat whom Lewis campaigned for in her unsuccessful 2014 bid for a Senate seat in Georgia. (Erik S. Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency)
Rep. John Lewis poses for a portrait ahead of the 2017 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Lewis spoke at the festival about “March,” a graphic memoir trilogy based on the civil rights movement and Lewis’ life in Alabama. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Rep. John Lewis is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police during a 2013 demonstration calling for the House to take up immigration reform legislation. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), center, and Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), right, co-chairs of the civil rights task force of the Congressional Black Caucus, join other members of the House to express disappointment in the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision that a key part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unconstitutional. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
John Lewis, left, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., center right, march in the funeral procession for Jimmie Lee Jackson, who was killed by an Alabama state trooper during a peaceful voting rights march in February 1965. (Associated Press)
Rep. John Lewis speaks to gun control activists outside the Capitol as House Democrats stage a 2016 sit-in on the House floor to demand a vote for gun control measures days after a massacre at an Orlando, Fla., nightclub. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Rep. John Lewis speaks in 2013 during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
Rep. John Lewis stands in front of a quote of his in the Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)