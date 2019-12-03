11 Images
Kamala Harris’ bid for the Democratic nomination come to an end
Sen. Kamala Harris, center, speaks to the media after addressing hundreds of airport workers, Uber and Lyft drivers, janitors, city and county workers preparing to march on Los Angeles International Airport in a job action on Oct. 2. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris reacts to a supporter after a rally in North Las Vegas, Nev., on March 1. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at a Planned Parenthood event during the state Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco on May 31. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at Los Angeles Southwest College on May 19. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles on March 30. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Ankeny, Iowa, on Feb. 23. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Feb. 24. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris greets 5-year-old Aurora Owensby, who was carrying a copy of Harris’ children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” at a campaign appearance in Irmo, S.C., on Feb. 16. (Logan Cyrus / For The Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris announces her presidential bid at a rally in her hometown of Oakland on Jan. 27. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Star Jones and Sen. Kamala Harris on stage at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas on March 1. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Kamala Harris gets a backstage hug from her godson, Alexander Hudlin, before kicking off her presidential campaign on Jan. 27 in Oakland. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
