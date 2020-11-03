Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AZUSA, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Eloisa Diaz, first voter of the day, standing on plastic covered prayer rug, votes at a polling station located inside main prayer hall of a mosque Masjid Al-Fatiha on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Azusa, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Election day 2020

Voters in Los Angeles and beyond cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

Eloisa Diaz casts her ballot in a booth with extra distancing precautions after being the first person in line to vote Tuesday at the Masjid Al-Fatiha mosque in Azusa. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Brian Rosario of Burbank brought his children Luciano, 3, and Florencio, 1, to vote at Dodger Stadium. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

First-time voter Krissy Nguyen of Santa Ana waits for her husband outside the vote center at Honda Center in Anaheim early Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

