Election day 2020

Eloisa Diaz casts her ballot in a booth with extra distancing precautions after being the first person in line to vote Tuesday at the Masjid Al-Fatiha mosque in Azusa. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Brian Rosario of Burbank brought his children Luciano, 3, and Florencio, 1, to vote at Dodger Stadium. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
First-time voter Krissy Nguyen of Santa Ana waits for her husband outside the vote center at Honda Center in Anaheim early Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)