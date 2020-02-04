7 Images
At a Palm Springs satellite caucus, moderate Democrats push Klobuchar over the top
The Iowa Democratic Party held satellite caucuses across the nation and world Monday in a bid to make the voting process more accessible for Iowans who are temporarily living in other places. One of the biggest satellites outside Iowa was in Palm Springs, Calif.
Trevor McMahan of Orange City, Iowa, addresses supporting caucusgoers for Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during a satellite caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Michelle Nash, a prescient captain for Amy Klobuchar, gathers caucusgoers placing their support behind the Minnesota senator as Iowans gather for a satellite caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Allison Engel jots down results on a poster during a satellite Iowa caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Scott Kirkpatrick, center, counts raised hands of caucusgoers during a satellite Iowa caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Caucusgoers cast their support as Iowans gather for a satellite caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Thompson, left, Mike Fitak and Bill Zwick, all of Des Moines, chat as they and other Iowans gather for a satellite caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Iowans gather for a satellite caucus at the Palm Springs Public Library on Monday in Palm Springs. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
