8 Images
Hundreds swarm outside the Senate’s Trump impeachment trial
Demonstrators demand witnesses and evidence in Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
Demonstrators protest outside of the Capitol during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators marched from the Hart Senate building to the Capitol during the start of Day 8 of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators hold signs during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators protest outside of the Capitol during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds demonstrate at the start of Day 8 of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds swarm the Capitol to demand witnesses, evidence and the impeachment of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Several dozen protesters defy Capitol Police warnings of illegal protests on the Capitol steps at the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Several dozen protesters defy Capitol Police warnings of illegal protests on the Capitol steps at the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and are arrested for their efforts. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
