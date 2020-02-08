Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, second from left, shakes hands with Sen. Amy Klobuchar as Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren look on before the start of Friday’s Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)