21 Images
Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Top Democratic presidential candidates take to the stage Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., ahead of the state’s primary.
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer arrive on stage for the eighth debate at St. Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena in Manchester, N.H. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Linsey Davis address members of the audience Friday before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) waves to the crowd attending the Democratic debate in Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. She is one of seven candidates who qualified for the eighth Democratic presidential primary debate ahead of New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) waves before the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) waves as he takes the stage Friday before the Democratic debate begins at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Ind., mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, waves as he takes the stage Friday for the Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Seven candidates qualified for the eighth Democratic presidential primary debate, which comes days before the Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, from left, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar greet one another Friday before the debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, from left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar greet one another before Friday’s debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N. H. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, second from left, shakes hands with Sen. Amy Klobuchar as Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren look on before the start of Friday’s Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidates begin the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday in Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, from left, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer stand on stage Friday for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., speaks next to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the eighth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidates debate one another Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, right, gestures toward former Vice President Joe Biden during Friday’s Democratic primary debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer speak during the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College n in Manchester, N.H., on Friday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks next to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Friday’s Democratic primary debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren listens as former Vice President Joe Biden makes a point during the eighth Democratic primary debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in the eighth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
