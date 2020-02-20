22 Images
Democratic debate in Nevada
Top Democratic presidential candidates take to the stage Wednesday in Las Vegas ahead of the state’s caucuses.
Democratic presidential hopefuls Michael R. Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, from left, arrive onstage for the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg arrives for the ninth 2020 Democratic debate, his first. (Bridget Bennett / AFP/Getty Images)
Michael R. Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders greet the crowd in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett / AFP/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential hopefuls on the debate stage at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Six Democratic presidential candidates debate in Las Vegas ahead of Nevada’s caucuses Saturday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Joe Biden, left, and Pete Buttigieg at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden attempt to jump into the debate Wednesday. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders speaks as Joe Biden looks on at the Democratic debate. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Warren jumps in as Michael R. Bloomberg speaks. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidates appeal to Nevada voters at Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar debated over the importance of experience. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Michael R. Bloomberg, left, and Joe Biden onscreen in a media room during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Michael R. Bloomberg speaks and Elizabeth Warren looks on. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, leading in most polls, was targeted by his rivals. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg disagree during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg onscreen in a media room during the Las Vegas debate. (Bridget Bennett / AFP/Getty Images)
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar clash at Wednesday’s debate. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Trump International Hotel can be seen in the distance as a screen on the Vegas Strip advertises the Democratic debate. (Bridget Bennett / AFP/Getty Images)
A screen on the Vegas strip advertises the debate, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC with the Nevada Independent. (Bridget Bennett / AFP/Getty Images)
Joe Biden pickets before the debate with members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 outside the Palms Casino in Las Vegas as Station Casinos workers fight for a first union contract. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Warren joins members of the Culinary Workers Union picketing outside the Palms Casino before Wednesday’s debate. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Pete Buttigieg pickets with Culinary Workers Union Local 226 before Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
