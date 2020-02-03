14 Images
Photos: 2020 Iowa caucuses
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses an overflow crowd in the Kent Campus Center atrium on the campus of Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop at Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets people during a stop at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at Lincoln High School during a Get Out the Caucus rally in Des Moines. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks to guests during a Super Bowl game party stop at a restaurant in Johnston, Iowa. (Kerem Yucel / AFP/ Getty Images)
Restaurant attendees and supporters look on as Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at an NFL Super Bowl party at Jethro’s BBQ restaurant in Johnston, Iowa. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during a campaign event at Backpocket Brewing in Coralville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Associated Press)
A campaign sign for Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney is displayed on a building in Des Moines. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
A campaign sign for Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is displayed in front of a home in Des Moines. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves as he leaves after speaking at a Super Bowl watch party campaign event in Des Moines. (John Locher/Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s shadow is cast on the Iowas state flag as he speaks during a campaign event at Northwest Junior High in Coralville, Iowa. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
Supporters wait for the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
A man walking his dog walks past Democratic presidential campaign signs displayed in a front yard of a home campaign in Des Moines. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders with his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, left, speaks to an overflow crowd at a Super Bowl watch party campaign event in Des Moines. (John Locher/Associated Press)
1/14