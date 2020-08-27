Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
US Vice President Mike Pence (R) arrives with wife Second Lady of the US Karen Pence
23 Images

RNC 2020: Mike Pence headlines Night 3

mike-pence-kellyanne-conway-headline-night-3

Vice President Mike Pence with wife Karen Pence before his speech at Ft. McHenry in Baltimore.  (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, who recently left her position as White House senior advisor, addresses the convention from Mellon Auditorium in Washington.  (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Karen Pence, wife of the vice president.  (Republican National Convention )

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks from Washington.  (Associated Press)

Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign advisor, addresses the convention.  (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz speaks from Orlando, Fla. (Associated Press)

U.S. Sen. Marcia Blackburn of Tennessee.  (Republican National Convention )

Sister Dede Byrne, a surgeon, military veteran and member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, addresses the RNC.  (Republican National Convention )

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany after her speech from Mellon Auditorium.  (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

National Assn. of Police Organizations President Michael McHale. (Republican National Convention )

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.  (Republican National Convention )

North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn. (Republican National Committee)

Former NFL player Jack Brewer. (Republican National Convention )

A U.S. Park Service Range waits for Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Ft. McHenry National Monument in Baltimore.  (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Chinese human rights activist Chen Guangcheng speaks at the RNC. (Republican National Convention )

Supports wait to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at Ft. McHenry.  (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

B.J. Fischbach of Baltimore Count, Md., shows his support, with an anti-Trump demonstrator in the background.  (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.  (Republican National Convention )

A veteran applauds as he awaits Vice President Mike Pence’s speech.  (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Former NFL player and Utah congressional nominee Burgess Owens. (Republican National Convention )

Sam Vigil, widower of Jacqueline Vigil, who was fatally shot in November 2019.  (Republican National Convention)

A scuffle outside Ft. McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, where Vice President Mike Pence was to speak.  (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Civil rights activist Clarence Henderson addresses the RNC.  (Republican National Convention )

1/23