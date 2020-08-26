RNC: Melania Trump and Michael Pompeo lead Night 2
First Lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP-Getty Images)
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo speaks from Jerusalem. (Associated Press)
President Trump arrives for a naturalization ceremony for new citizens in a video broadcast during the convention. (Republican National Convention)
President Trump grants clemency to Jon Ponder, left, a convicted bank robber and founder of Hope for Prisoners. At right is Ponder’s wife, Jamie Ponder. (Republican National Convention)
The document granting Jon Ponder clemency. (Republican National Convention)
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer addresses the convention. (Republican National Convention)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Sarah and Jack Hughes. (Republican National Convention)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the convention. (Republican National Convention)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) speaks at the convention. (Associated Press)
John Peterson, owner of Schuette Metals in Wausau, Wis., speaks at the convention. (Associated Press)
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez at the convention. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
A video of Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaking during the Republican National Convention plays from the Rose Garden of the White House. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. (Republican National Convention)
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
In this image from video, police officer Ryan Holets speaks from Albuquerque, N.M., during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP)
In this image from video, Nicholas Sandmann wears a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat as speaks from Washington, during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a naturalization ceremony for new citizens in a pre-recorded video broadcasted during the virtual convention on August 25, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National)
Tiffany Trump delivers a pre-recorded speech at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2020, on the second day of the Republican National Convention. (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images)
Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)