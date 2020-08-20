The best images from the third night of the Democratic National Convention

Kamala Harris is formally nominated as the vice presidential candidate. (Getty Images)
Kamala Harris addresses the convention. (Getty Images)
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Kamala Harris and her husband with Joe Biden and his wife. (AFP/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. (Getty Images)
Former President Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Former President Obama. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Actor and activist Kerry Washington introduces former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (DNCC via Getty Images)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Former Labor Secretary and current L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Carly Dryden of the social movement It’s On Us speaks at the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Prince Royce performs during the Democratic National Convention. (Getty Images)
Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)