RNC 2020 Night 4: Trump accepts nomination for second term from White House
The Republican National Convention wraps up Thursday with President Trump accepting the party’s nomination for reelection from the South Lawn of the White House.
President Trump delivers his speech accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump speaks onstage on the last night of the Republican National Convention. President Trump’s three other adult children and First Lady Melania Trump were also featured. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
From left, President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner onstage with three of President Trump’s adult children: Eric Trump, head of the Trump Organization; Donald Trump Jr.; and Tiffany Trump. The convention stood out in how much it focused on the Trump family. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
One masked supporter sits among the crowd awaiting President Trump’s speech on the South Lawn of the White House. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence wave from the stage ahead of President Trump’s acceptance speech. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
Carl and Marsha Mueller, whose daughter, humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller, died after being abducted by Islamic State, address the virtual GOP convention. (Republican National Committee)
In this image from video, former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, personal attorney to President Trump, speaks from New York during the virtual GOP convention. (Associated Press)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), right, speaks to a convention attendee ahead of President Trump’s convention speech on the South Lawn of the White House. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
A boy wearing a Make America Great Again hat attends President Trump’s acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe awaits President Trump’s speech along with the rest of the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
Ann Dorn, whose husband, retired Police Capt. David Dorn, was killed amid unrest in St. Louis in June, addresses the Republican National Convention via video. (Republican National Committee)
People gather on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of President Trump’s convention speech. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City police union, addresses the Republican convention via video. (Associated Press)
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks addresses the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
Utah Atty. Gen. Sean Reyes arrives onstage to give his prerecorded address to the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is seen giving a thumbs-up ahead of President Trump’s convention speech on the South Lawn of the White House. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
A large, digital Trump/Pence campaign sign is seen on the South Lawn of the White House before President Trump’s campaign speech, a political use of the executive mansion that drew sharp criticism. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)