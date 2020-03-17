9 Images
What an election during a pandemic looks like
Poll worker Adelia Hurtak, waits for voters to arrive during the Florida presidential primary March 17 in Miami. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Election workers assist a voter during the Florida primary election at Doris & Phil Sanford Fire Rescue Station Coral Gables in Miami. (Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP/Getty Images)
Pete Mueller carries his ballot as he votes in the Florida presidential primary in Miami. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Voters walk into a polling station in Bonita Springs, Fla. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
People register to vote during the Florida primary election at Doris & Phil Sanford Fire Rescue Station Coral Gables in Miami. (Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP/Getty Images)
Workers at a polling location prepare to open for voting during the Florida presidential primary at South Shore Community Center in Miami Beach, Fla. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Lisette Venegas votes at the Su Nueva Lavanderia polling place in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)
County election workers hand out signs to put up at polling stations in Dayton, Ohio, after the state postponed its primary. (Megan Jelinger / AFP/Getty Images)
A sign outside the Board of Election office in Dayton, Ohio. (Megan Jelinger / AFP/Getty Images)
