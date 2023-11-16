LA Times Today: Free from L.A., Eric Garcetti is reinventing himself in India
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been the U.S. ambassador to India since March. It took nearly two years to confirm his nomination after a lengthy fight in Congress.
Garcetti was L.A. mayor from 2013 to 2022, and critics say he struggled to resolve many of the city’s biggest issues.
L.A. Times reporter Courtney Subramanian told Lisa McRee that Garcetti is now trying to makeover his image halfway around the world.
Garcetti was L.A. mayor from 2013 to 2022, and critics say he struggled to resolve many of the city’s biggest issues.
L.A. Times reporter Courtney Subramanian told Lisa McRee that Garcetti is now trying to makeover his image halfway around the world.