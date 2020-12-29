Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Politics

Mitch McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to vote on whether to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Share
PoliticsVideos: Latest