LA Times Today: Former White House photographer remembers Henry Kissinger

Former U.S. Secretary of State and head of national security Henry Kissinger passed away last week. He was 100 years old.



Kissinger, who escaped Nazi Germany as a teenager, was one of the most influential and controversial foreign policy figures in American history.



Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly was White House photographer for President Gerald Ford and documented many of Kissinger’s history-making moments.