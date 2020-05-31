Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Los Angeles under curfew tonight

May 30, 2020
5:57 PM
Following three days of protests, Mayor Eric Garcetti implores protesters to go home as he enacts a one-day curfew for downtown Los Angeles from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
