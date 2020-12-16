Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Politics

Buttigieg makes history as Biden Cabinet pick

President-elect Joe Biden introduces his former primary rival Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Share
PoliticsVideos: Latest