Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Politics

Artists took over a house in East L.A. and made it completely Dodger blue for the World Series

The boundless passion of Dodgers fans is revealed as a residential property transforms into a work of art

Oct. 29, 2020
10:03 AM
Share
Politics