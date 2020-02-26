Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Joe Biden on his support from black voters in South Carolina

Feb. 25, 2020
8:49 PM
When asked by moderator Gayle King if he would quit the race if he failed to win Saturday in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden would not bite.
