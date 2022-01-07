L.A. Times Today: A photographer’s view of the Capitol Riot

He thought his day would be straightforward, photographing the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6 — just south of the White House. But suddenly, L.A. Times photographer Kent Nishimura was in the heart of a violent mob as rioters breached the Capitol.



His Go-Pro camera, attached to his helmet, documented the historic moment and the danger faced that day. Here’s the never-before-seen footage of the chaos. And a word of warning, there are troubling images and objectionable language.