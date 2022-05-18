LA Times Today: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, other GOP House members allied with Trump

The January 6 committee asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers to comply with information requests. They refused. Now the committee has issued a subpoena compelling them to appear.



L.A. Times justice department reporter Sarah Wire brought us the latest in this unprecedented legal battle.