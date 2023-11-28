LA Times Today: Why Kamala Harris prefers Gen Z to millennials — and why it matters
Has the momentum Vice President Kamala Harris been building on college campuses been eclipsed by the Democratic Party’s divisions over the Israel-Hamas war?
L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian joins us from Washington, D.C. with the latest polls reflecting the feelings of younger voters.
