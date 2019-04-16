No, CNN, Rep. Ilhan Omar did not minimize 9/11

Omar, a Somali refugee, has not always expressed herself succinctly and clearly; she has apologized for some statements that she says have been misinterpreted, which is more than Donald Trump has ever done. Let’s be clear: It is not anti-Semitic, as such, to be critical of Israel’s politics vis-a-vis its Palestinian neighbors and Palestinians in Israel. Many American Jews consider Israeli policies objectionable and obstacles to peace; so do many Israelis. Nor is it anti-Semitic, as such, to raise questions about the influence that Israel has on American politics.