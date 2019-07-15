The U.S. Holocaust Museum is wrong to deny how Trump's racism resembles Nazism

In the 1990s, it was unimaginable that a U.S. President would issue openly racist statements as Trump did over the weekend, when he called on four women of color who are members of the U.S. House of Representatives to “go back” where they came from — notwithstanding that three of them are American-born and all are U.S. citizens. The utter silence from Trump’s Republican colleagues also parallels the complicity of German leaders and citizens in the rise of Nazism. Trump’s targets were Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. All are U.S.-born except Omar, who was born in Somalia and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.