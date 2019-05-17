Trump to lift steel tariffs on Canada and Mexico, boosting chances for trade accord

As a tactic in trade talks, administration officials and supporters say the tariffs have worked, at least in bringing parties to the table and, in Canada and Mexico’s case, in agreeing to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, one of Trump’s key campaign promises. Last fall, the three countries reached a deal on the newly named U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Critics said Canada and Mexico were willing to negotiate changes to the NAFTA agreement and that the tariffs were not needed.