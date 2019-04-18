Watch live: Attorney General William Barr discusses the Mueller report release

Atty. Gen. William Barr is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. He’ll be joined by Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller and supervised the investigation.
The Justice Department plans to send copies of the redacted report to Capitol Hill between 11 a.m. and noon, at which time it’s expected to be released publicly as well.
The timing has sparked criticism from House Democrats who fear Barr is trying to put his own spin on the investigation before the report is public.