Cory Booker unveils immigration plan in which Congress takes a back seat

For instance, if elected, Booker would use his presidential powers to orient the Department of Homeland Security away from raids that target migrants at locations such as schools or churches while adding courthouses to that list, according to a summary released by the New Jersey senator's campaign. Booker also vows to end President Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. by residents of certain majority-Muslim nations, the Trump administration's use of quotas in immigration courts and multiple other policy changes that Trump has used to reshape the nation's immigration policy.