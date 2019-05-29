Beto O’Rourke’s immigration plan calls for a path to citizenship

O'Rourke's plan doesn't go that far, but he pledges to use executive orders to mandate that only people with criminal records be detained for crossing the border illegally. He also would end the separation of immigrant families at the border, remove federal immigration courts from their current jurisdiction under the Justice Department, stop all funding for what he calls "private, for-profit prison operators" and send 2,000 lawyers to the border to help those immigrants seeking U.S. asylum, often because they are fleeing drug or gang violence back home in Central America.