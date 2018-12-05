Advertisement

Five decades of presidents honor Bush

By Shaffer Grubb
Dec 05, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Former presidents, vice presidents, first ladies and President Donald Trump attend Wednesday's state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at Washington National Cathedral. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Every living president and their spouses attended the funeral of George H.W. Bush on Wednesday. Here are some of the names and faces in the first two rows:

1. President Donald Trump

2. First Lady Melania Trump

3. Former President Barack Obama

4. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

5. Former President Bill Clinton

6. Former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

7. Former President Jimmy Carter

8. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

9. Vice President Mike Pence

10. Second Lady Karen Pence

11. Former Vice President Dan Quayle

12. Former Second Lady Marilyn Quayle

13. Former Vice President Dick Cheney

14. Former Second Lady Lynne Cheney

15. Former Vice President Joe Biden

16. Former Second Lady Jill Biden

17. Former Vice President Al Gore

Jeb Bush, Laura Bush and George W. Bush at the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.
Jeb Bush, Laura Bush and George W. Bush at the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral. (Alex Brandon / EPA-EFE/REX)

18. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush

19. Former First Lady Laura Bush

20. Former President George W. Bush

