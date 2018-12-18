Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor, faces sentencing for lying to the FBI

Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s first national security advisor, faces sentencing Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat after the 2016 election about sanctions on Moscow.
The punishment caps the stunning fall, at least for now, of the retired three-star Army general who rode the Trump campaign into one of the most powerful positions in government — and then was forced out after only 23 days.
Five of Trump’s former aides and associates — including his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his former New York lawyer, Michael Cohen — have pleaded guilty as part of the sprawling investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Flynn, 59, is the only one who worked in the White House or had access to some of the government’s most closely-held secrets as national security advisor, however.
Mueller had recommended that Flynn be spared imprisonment because of a lauded 33-year military career and his “substantial assistance’’ to prosecutors in three separate criminal investigations, including the probe into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin-backed effort to interfere in the 2016 election.
In the year since Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, he submitted to 19 interviews with federal prosecutors for the three investigations, according to a Dec. 8 sentencing memo filed by Mueller’s office.
One of the investigations led Monday to the unsealing of a federal indictment charging Flynn’s former business associates, Bijan Rafiekian, and a Turkish citizen, Kamil Ekim Alptekin, of conspiracy and lying to the FBI.
They allegedly acted as illegal agents of the government of Turkey in a scheme to drum up support for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in Pennsylvania, according to the Justice Department. Turkish authorities have accused Gulen of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, charges he has strongly denied.
Flynn, who is identified as “Person A” in the indictment, was not charged although he appeared to play a major role in some of the events described. It did not say whether he would testify in court against his former associates.
In a Dec. 11 memo, Flynn’s defense lawyers urged U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to sentence Flynn to a maximum of one year probation with “minimal conditions of supervision” along with 200 hours of community service.
The defense team said Flynn continued to “accept responsibility for his actions.’’ But the lawyers questioned why FBI agents did not warn Flynn before interviewing him at the White House on Jan. 24, 2017, four days after Trump took office, that lying to federal agents is a crime.
Although the law does not require FBI agents to issue that warning, Trump and his supporters quickly charged that Flynn had been entrapped, adding another wrinkle to partisan complaints about Mueller’s investigation.
In response, Mueller’s team told the court last week that Flynn also lied to Vice President-elect Mike Pence and other others regarding his conversations with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, about the sanctions that President Obama had imposed on Moscow in December 2016 in response to Russian interference in the U.S. presidential race.
Prosecutors said Flynn also “made a second series of false statements” when he belatedly registered last year with the Justice Department as working on behalf of the government of Turkey in 2016.
In their sentencing memo, prosecutors said Flynn’s three decades of military and public service “distinguish him” from the 32 other individuals charged so far as part of the special counsel investigation.
“However, senior government leaders should be held to the highest standards,” they added. “The defendant’s extensive government service should have made him particularly aware of the harm caused by providing false information to the government.”
Flynn grew up in Rhode Island, one of nine siblings whose father was a noncommissioned Army officer and whose mother graduated from law school when she was 63.
In seeking leniency, Flynn’s lawyers cited his devotion to family and his humble origins — he rose to Army lieutenant general without attending West Point. They also cited his military honors and his role in overhauling military intelligence operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Among the testimonials submitted to the court was a letter from John Keane, a retired four-star general, who said Flynn “single-handedly changed how we created, processed, and used intelligence during combat in the 9/11 wars.”
In April 2012, Obama named Flynn to head the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s chief spying arm. But Flynn was forced out two years later after repeated policy clashes with the White House and complaints about his erratic management.
After retiring from the Army, he formed Flynn Intel Group, which provided intelligence services for businesses and governments in ventures that sought to leverage his national security experience and contacts.
As payment for his work for Turkey in the Gulen case in the fall of 2016, Flynn and his company received $530,000, according to the prosecutors’ sentencing memo.
Flynn also collected fees from Russia. In December 2015, Russia’s state-sponsored TV network RT paid Flynn $45,000 to speak at its 10th anniversary gala in Moscow. Pictures showed Flynn sat one seat away from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the dinner.
Flynn joined Trump’s campaign as a senior advisor two months later, surprising former military colleagues with his fierce partisan tone at rallies and events.
As a keynote speaker at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016, Flynn called for the jailing of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, leading the crowd in angry chants of “Lock her up!” He urged Clinton to withdraw from the race, saying “if I did a tenth of what she did, I'd be in jail today.”
Both the FBI and CIA were reportedly alarmed by Flynn’s closeness to a Russian woman and concerns he may have been compromised by Russian intelligence. Obama warned Trump not to hire Flynn to his national security team when they met shortly after the election, advice Trump ignored.
On Jan. 26, 2017, two days after the FBI interviewed Flynn at the White House, the acting attorney general, Sally Yates, warned Don McGahn, the White House counsel, that Flynn “could be blackmailed” by the Russians for lying about his contacts with them.
Trump kept Flynn in the post for 18 more days.
“To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security advisor compromised with the Russians,” Yates told the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2017.