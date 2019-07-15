Have you ever been told to ‘go back’ to your country, even though you’re American? Tell us your story

Have you ever been told to “go back” to your country, even though you’re American? We want to hear your story.
Following President Trump's racist tweets that indirectly attacked four congresswomen of color and told them to “go back” to the “places from which they came,” people on social media and politicians alike have sounded off about what it means to be told to return home or, in some cases, “go back” to a place you aren’t from.
Of the four “ ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” Trump referred to, three were born in the United States.
“Go back where you came from” is not a new insult and is sometimes flung at new arrivals to the United States, at foreign-born U.S. citizens — or at those who are from the U.S. but belong to an ethnic minority.
Do you have a story of a time when you were told to “go back” to a different country or place? Tell us about it using the form below:
Audience engagement editor Tessa A. Bangs contributed to this report.